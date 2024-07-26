DA Davidson Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,275.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.67.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $22.63 on Friday, hitting $1,115.54. The company had a trading volume of 183,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,993. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,019.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,044.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 145.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

