Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,146. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

