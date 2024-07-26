Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Issues Earnings Results

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.88. 3,956,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

