Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $29.75-30.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $31.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion. Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 29.750-30.650 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,040.13.

NYSE DECK traded up $53.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $894.90. 1,302,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,983. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $970.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $888.57. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,681,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

