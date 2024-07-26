Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Shares Down 1.8%

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €18.07 ($19.64) and last traded at €18.90 ($20.54). 1,117,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.25 ($20.92).

Delivery Hero Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

