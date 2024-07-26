Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 4.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.95 and last traded at $120.56. Approximately 3,607,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,955,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average is $117.92. The firm has a market cap of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

