Desjardins Raises Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$28.50

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

TPZ stock opened at C$24.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.03 and a 12-month high of C$25.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.89.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

