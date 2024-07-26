Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $62.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of TNL opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.86% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3,808.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

