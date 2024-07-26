Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
DB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 1,781,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
