Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

DB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 1,781,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 119,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

