DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $145.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DexCom traded as low as $64.06 and last traded at $64.21, with a volume of 5845426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.85.

DXCM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.29.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

