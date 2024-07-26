Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,730.00.

NYSE:DEO traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $132.43. 653,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $178.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.23.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

