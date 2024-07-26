Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 46,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 32,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.50 million during the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0052822 EPS for the current year.

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

