Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $39.78

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.78, but opened at $42.24. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 13,793,923 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,087,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $41,164,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $24,699,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $13,683,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,158,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.