DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Shares Up 6.6%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 150,349 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 46,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Up 11.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$130.48 million, a PE ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.12.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$55.07 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Equities analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.018034 earnings per share for the current year.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, price, manufacture, assemble, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, and solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.