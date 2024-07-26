Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DHCNL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. 4,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,731. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.
