DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 142.5% from the June 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. 25,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $15.81.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,342.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 943,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 541,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 420,277 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 404,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 1,507.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 153,625 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

