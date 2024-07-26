Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,000 shares, a decline of 71.7% from the June 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,167,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Richard Lampen acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,167,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Zeitchick acquired 58,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,160.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 428,644 shares of company stock valued at $486,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DOUG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 391,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,863. Douglas Elliman has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

Featured Articles

