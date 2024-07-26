Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Dover updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.05 to $9.20 EPS.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.26. 1,412,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.50. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

