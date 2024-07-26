Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Dover updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.05 to $9.20 EPS.
Dover Stock Performance
Shares of DOV traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.26. 1,412,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.50. Dover has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $192.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.
Dover Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on DOV
About Dover
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dover
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.