DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.54-6.83 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE remained flat at $118.19 during trading hours on Friday. 1,667,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,629. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

