DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 683,853.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after buying an additional 1,386,314 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,031,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 1,010,860 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after buying an additional 761,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 827,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,342. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

