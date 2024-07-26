DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DynaResource Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.41. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335. DynaResource has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Get DynaResource alerts:

About DynaResource

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.