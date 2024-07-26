Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

DX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.35.

DX opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $775.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

