E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,200 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the June 30th total of 812,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

E-Home Household Service Price Performance

NASDAQ:EJH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,736. E-Home Household Service has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in E-Home Household Service stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 2.51% of E-Home Household Service at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services.

