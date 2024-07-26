Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,000,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 793,556 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $755.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 88.90%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 50.0% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 451,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 45,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

