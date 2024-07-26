Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Eastern stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $179.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.04. Eastern has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter.

In other Eastern news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,865.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,868.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eastern by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastern by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

