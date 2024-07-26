Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the June 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Eastside Distilling Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ EAST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Eastside Distilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastside Distilling

About Eastside Distilling

(Get Free Report)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.