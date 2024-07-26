Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $159.83

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 159.83 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 159.80 ($2.07), with a volume of 401463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.80 ($2.03).

Edinburgh Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £607.90 million, a PE ratio of -333.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 146.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.28.

Edinburgh Worldwide Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

