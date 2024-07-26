Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.11% of Editas Medicine worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 481.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDIT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT remained flat at $5.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 334,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,014. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

In related news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 45,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,828. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jessica Hopfield acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at $381,828. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,321 shares of company stock valued at $104,346 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

