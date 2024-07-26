Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.45.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EW opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $622,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,549.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.