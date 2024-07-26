Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Oppenheimer

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.45.

Shares of EW stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

