Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Lowered to $90.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $60.94 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

