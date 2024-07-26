EJF Investments Plans Dividend of GBX 2.68 (LON:EJFI)

EJF Investments (LON:EJFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
EJF Investments Price Performance
LON EJFI remained flat at GBX 96 ($1.24) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 208,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.56. The company has a market capitalization of £58.70 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. EJF Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 116 ($1.50).
EJF Investments Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EJF Investments
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for EJF Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.