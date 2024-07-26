EJF Investments Plans Dividend of GBX 2.68 (LON:EJFI)

EJF Investments (LON:EJFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EJF Investments Price Performance

LON EJFI remained flat at GBX 96 ($1.24) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 208,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.56. The company has a market capitalization of £58.70 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. EJF Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 116 ($1.50).

EJF Investments Company Profile

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

