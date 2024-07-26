Electroneum (ETN) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $42.13 million and $1.00 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001016 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,212,355 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

