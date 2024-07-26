EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.75 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.75, Briefing.com reports. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group updated its FY24 guidance to $19.00-20.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 19.000-20.000 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $17.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $191.50 and a twelve month high of $401.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.00 and a 200 day moving average of $328.95.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

