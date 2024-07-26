Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
Energy Transfer has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 79.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.
Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.9 %
ET traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. 22,017,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
