Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Energy Transfer has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Energy Transfer has a dividend payout ratio of 79.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.0%.

ET traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. 22,017,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

