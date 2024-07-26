Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.14. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

