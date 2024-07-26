EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $153,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Deluxe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Deluxe in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Deluxe from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Insider Transactions at Deluxe

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $52,777.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,635.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,675 shares of company stock worth $58,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLX traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.35. 43,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,933. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.85%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Articles

