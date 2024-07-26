EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Iradimed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iradimed in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iradimed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iradimed by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Iradimed Stock Performance

Shares of Iradimed stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $46.63. 16,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.34 million, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.83. Iradimed Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $50.85.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRMD. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

