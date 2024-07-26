EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 307 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.53. 1,502,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,418. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $238.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.