EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in AON by 262.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded up $24.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.41. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.16). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.