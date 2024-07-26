EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 258 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Express by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 274,048 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $62,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,127 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,844 shares of company stock valued at $32,404,735 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,893. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $253.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.27. The stock has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.