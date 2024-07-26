EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,940 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Unilever by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,462,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $60.89.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.4773 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

