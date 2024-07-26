EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,404. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.23.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 3.1 %

JCI traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,756,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,036. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

