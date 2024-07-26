Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $875.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $825.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $875.50.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $769.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $771.03 and its 200-day moving average is $797.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

