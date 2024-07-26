Equinor ASA (EQNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Equinor ASA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.
Equinor ASA Stock Performance
NYSE EQNR opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
