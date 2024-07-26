Equinor ASA (EQNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Equinor ASA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Equinor ASA has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

NYSE EQNR opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

