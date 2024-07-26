Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.5 %

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 847,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

