Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.
Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.5 %
Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. 847,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84.
Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
