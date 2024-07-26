Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xcel Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a report released on Sunday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XEL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 134.1% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5,309.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

