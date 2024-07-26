Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EW. Truist Financial downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 31.3 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.