Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

Escalade has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Escalade Price Performance

ESCA stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. Escalade has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $206.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

