Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Esquire Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ESQ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.30. 77,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,668. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.43.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.04 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $114,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,689.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESQ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESQ

About Esquire Financial

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.